Boyer Candy's Jimmie Stix Hits Vending Machines And Micromarkets

ALTOONA, PA –Boyer Candy Co., maker of the famous Mallow Cup, has taken the wraps off Jimmie Stix -- its first new brand in 25 years.

Jimmie Stix are pretzels covered in peanut butter and then chocolate. Each 1.8-oz. package contains two 4" sticks and the familiar paper money that comes with Mallo Cups which consumers can redeem for cash and prizes.

Boyer's signature Mallow Cups, with a whipped marshmallow crème center covered with chocolate, have been a vending mainstay for decades. Jimmie Stix capture Mallow Cups' vintage-style look, with a contemporary twist.