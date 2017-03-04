 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 4, April 2017, Posted On: 4/3/2017

Boyer Candy's Jimmie Stix Hits Vending Machines And Micromarkets


Emily Jed
Emily@vendingtimes.net
TAGS: Boyer Candy Co., Jimmie Stix, vending machine snacks, Mallow Cup

ALTOONA, PA –Boyer Candy Co., maker of the famous Mallow Cup, has taken the wraps off Jimmie Stix -- its first new brand in 25 years.

Jimmie Stix are pretzels covered in peanut butter and then chocolate. Each 1.8-oz. package contains two 4" sticks and the familiar paper money that comes with Mallo Cups which consumers can redeem for cash and prizes.

Boyer's signature Mallow Cups, with a whipped marshmallow crème center covered with chocolate, have been a vending mainstay for decades. Jimmie Stix capture Mallow Cups' vintage-style look, with a contemporary twist.

Boyer Candy Co., Jimmie Stix

Topic: Vending Machine Products

