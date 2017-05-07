Cheesewich Adds String Cheese To Vending, Micromarket Portfolio

LYONS, IL -- Cheesewich Factory has expanded its grab-and-go offering with two varieties of string cheese. They join its namesake "breadless" salami-and-cheese sandwiches.

The new 1-oz. mozzarella and smoked mozzarella sticks are made in Wisconsin; each stick has 80 calorie. They are packed in 6/24-ct. cases.

The company's signature Cheeswich "sandwiches" a piece of salami between two slices of cheese and is free of carbs and gluten. The 2.5-oz. vacuum-sealed sandwiches have 14g. to 16g. of protein and are available in Colby jack, mild cheddar and pepper jack varieties. They come in 96-ct. cases.