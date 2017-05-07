 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Redemption Report

 |

Classifieds

 |

Buy a Classified Ad

 |

Editorial Calendars

 |

Circulation Data

 |

Downloads

 |

Bookstore

 |

Date Book

Search:      

Bookmark this site



Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 7, July 2017, Posted On: 7/5/2017

Cheesewich Adds String Cheese To Vending, Micromarket Portfolio


Emily Jed
Emily@vendingtimes.net
TAGS: Cheeswich, string cheese, vending machine snacks, readless salami-and-cheese sandwiches, cheese snacks

LYONS, IL -- Cheesewich Factory has expanded its grab-and-go offering with two varieties of string cheese. They join its namesake "breadless" salami-and-cheese sandwiches.

The new 1-oz. mozzarella and smoked mozzarella sticks are made in Wisconsin; each stick has 80 calorie. They are packed in 6/24-ct. cases.

The company's signature Cheeswich "sandwiches" a piece of salami between two slices of cheese and is free of carbs and gluten. The 2.5-oz. vacuum-sealed sandwiches have 14g. to 16g. of protein and are available in Colby jack, mild cheddar and pepper jack varieties. They come in 96-ct. cases.

Cheeswich, string cheese

Topic: Vending Machine Products

Articles:
  • Mediterra Expands Line With Two Savory Kale And Quinoa Nutrition Bars
  • Mrs. Freshley's Launches On-Package Final Fantasy IV Promotion
  • Kraft Heinz Planters P3 Pack In Protein
  • Mrs. Freshley's Introduces Brownie Made With Oreo Cookie Pieces
  • Califia Farms Adds New Dairy-Free Flavors To 'Better Half' Line, Partners With Dot Foods To Expand Distribution
Copyright © 2017 Vending Times Inc. All rights reserved. 
P: (516) 442-1850 | F: (516) 442-1849 | subscriptions@vendingtimes.net
55 Maple Ave. - Ste. 304, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 