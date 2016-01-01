Mrs. Freshley's Cupcake Line Grows With Mini Chocolate And PB Rollouts

THOMASVILLE, GA -- Mrs. Freshley's has announced the launch of two miniature cupcakes in chocolate and peanut butter flavors. Mrs. Freshley's Chocolate Mini Cupcakes are bite-size chocolate cupcakes with a creme filling. Peanut Butter Mini Cupcakes are similarly sized peanut butter iced and filled chocolate cupcakes.

Both are supplied in 1.5-oz. see-through 3-ct packages with colorful graphics. They're available in the vending and c-store channels with an estimated retail price of 99¢.

The new miniatures complement Mrs. Freshley's popular chocolate and peanut butter cupcakes, available in classic 4-oz. two-packs. They join the company's extensive line of filled snack cakes, which range from orange, banana pudding, red velvet and vanilla cupcakes through Swiss rolls and Snowballs to Dreamies and Little Layer Cakes.

The Mrs. Freshley's line of snack cakes extends beyond filled delicacies to include Buddy Bars and carrot cake, among other delicacies. The entire line ranges from cinnamon and sweet rolls, Danish and honey buns through doughnuts and Donut Sticks, creme-filled cookies and fruit pies to bars and brownies.