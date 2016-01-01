S&B Ships Christmas Candy Mix

TAGS: crane machine supplies, Christmas crane mix, S&B Candy and Toy Co., vending supplies, claw machine, bulk candy supplies ST. LOUIS, MO -- S&B Candy & Toy Co.'s 2014 Christmas crane mix is ready for the fast-approaching holiday season. It includes M&M's animated Christmas-themed train ornaments, along with crayons, stencils, plush keychains and kaleidoscopes themed to the holiday. Christmas Skittles and Dots, candy cane nuggets, foil-wrapped Tootsie Rolls and toy soldier candy round out the mix. Red-and-green candy items are included, and they'll blend in with a standard candy mixes after the holiday season.