 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Redemption Report

 |

Classifieds

 |

Buy a Classified Ad

 |

Editorial Calendars

 |

Circulation Data

 |

Downloads

 |

Bookstore

 |

Date Book

Search:      

Bookmark this site



Issue Date: Vol. 54, No. 11, November 2014, Posted On: 11/6/2014

S&B Ships Christmas Candy Mix
TAGS: crane machine supplies, Christmas crane mix, S&B Candy and Toy Co., vending supplies, claw machine, bulk candy supplies

Christmas crane mix, S&B Candy and Toy Co. ST. LOUIS, MO -- S&B Candy & Toy Co.'s 2014 Christmas crane mix is ready for the fast-approaching holiday season. It includes M&M's animated Christmas-themed train ornaments, along with crayons, stencils, plush keychains and kaleidoscopes themed to the holiday. Christmas Skittles and Dots, candy cane nuggets, foil-wrapped Tootsie Rolls and toy soldier candy round out the mix. Red-and-green candy items are included, and they'll blend in with a standard candy mixes after the holiday season.

Topic: Bulk Vending and Crane Products

Articles:
  • S&B Candy And Toy Co. Reports Availability Of Christmas Plush For Cranes
  • S&B Hails Collection Reports For Latest Star Wars Candy And Toy Mix
  • S&B Takes Wraps Off New Christmas Candy Crane Mix
  • The Bugs Are Back In Town: Brand Vending Restocks Sold-Out 'Sniffy’ Capsule Line
  • Coast To Coast Ships Valentine's Day Crane Plush
Copyright © 2016 Vending Times Inc. All rights reserved. 
P: (516) 442-1850 | F: (516) 442-1849 | subscriptions@vendingtimes.net
55 Maple Ave. - Ste. 304, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 