Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 1, January 2017, Posted On: 12/14/2016

PepsiCo Reveals Lifewtr, A Premium Bottled Water With A Novel Packaging Approach


Emily Jed
PURCHASE, NY -- PepsiCo is ushering in the new year with a premium bottled water with a novel approach to packaging. Lifewtr will be available in the U.S. in February. It is described as purified water that is pH balanced with electrolytes for added for taste.

Lifewtr will be available in two bottle sizes: 700ml. with a sports cap (SRP $2.06) and 1 liter (SRP $2.70 SRP). LIfewtr's bottles serve as canvases for art and design, and will feature rotating label motifs created by emerging artists. Released in a series of three, and changing several times a year, Lifewtr designs will provide exposure for artists from disciplines of graphic design, fashion, fine arts and photography.

The "Series 1" label designs will feature the work of some of today's leading transformative artists. They include Momo, known for his large-scale murals in public spaces; Craig and Karl, a transatlantic duo whose collaborative work communicates simple messages in a humorous way; and Jason Woodside, whose large-scale works infuse optimism through color and design.

