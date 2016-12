TAGS: Redemption Plus, Christmas plush, skill crane, redemption supplies, amusement prizes, winter plush mix LENEXA, KS -- Redemption Plus is offering a 50-piece Christmas and winter plush mix. Featuring 11" to 16" generic jumbo plush characters, the mix averages $2.65 apiece, or $2.50 for operators who opt to have product auto shipped. The holiday mix is recommended for skill cranes from Nov. 1 through Dec. 25.