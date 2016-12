VENTURA, CA -- New from Brand Imports are Creature Clings animal rings and MushMallows figures and pencil toppers. Both are for 1" capsules and recommended for 25¢ vends. Creature Clings rings have a tail that combines form and function by wrapping around the patron's finger. MushMallows are soft and collectible micro-marshmallow, characters with attitude, that can fit on a pen or pencil.