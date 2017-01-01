 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 4, April 2017, Posted On: 3/24/2017

Mrs. Freshley's Rolls Out Vendible Cake Crisps, Single-Serve Muffins


Tim Sanford
Editor@vendingtimes.net
TAGS: vending machine snacks, new vending baked goods, Mrs. Freshley's, Cake Crisps, Single-Serve Muffins

THOMASVILLE, GA -- New in the growing Mrs. Freshley's line of vendible snacks are Cake Crisps, available in three flavors, and two styles of Single-Serve Muffins. Both have a suggested retail price of $1.25 to $1.75, and were launched at the end of February.

Cake Crisps, offered in chocolate and vanilla flavors, are said to deliver "all the sweetness of cake and the crunch of a chip." They're packed in 2-oz. bags and shipped 36 per case.

Single-Serve Muffins, the other newcomer to the Mrs. Freshley's snack line, are offered in blueberry, chocolate chip and banana nut flavors. The full-size 4.5-oz. muffins are supplied in 48-ct. cases.

Mrs. Freshley's is a unit of Flowers Foods, founded in Thomasville almost a century ago. It established Mrs. Freshley's in 1994 to serve the vending market with single-serving snacks. Today, the line boasts more than 50 snack cake and pastry varieties.

Mrs. Freshly's, vending

Topic: Vending Machine Products

