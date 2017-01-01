Little Debbie Introduces Faststart Breakfast Bars For Vending Machines

TAGS: McKee Foods, Little Debbie vending division, FastStart breakfast bars, healthy vending products, USDA Smart Snacks in School COLLEGEDALE, TN -- McKee Foods' Little Debbie vending division is rolling out FastStart breakfast bars. Available in apple cinnamon and strawberry varieties, the 1.4-oz. bars meet the National Automatic Merchandising Association's Fit Pick Select standards, which comply with the USDA's Smart Snacks in School nutrition guidelines. Faststart bars are packed 192 per case and have a 150-day shelf life.