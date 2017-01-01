 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 6, June 2017, Posted On: 5/23/2017

Little Debbie Introduces Faststart Breakfast Bars For Vending Machines


TAGS: McKee Foods, Little Debbie vending division, FastStart breakfast bars, healthy vending products, USDA Smart Snacks in School

COLLEGEDALE, TN -- McKee Foods' Little Debbie vending division is rolling out FastStart breakfast bars. Available in apple cinnamon and strawberry varieties, the 1.4-oz. bars meet the National Automatic Merchandising Association's Fit Pick Select standards, which comply with the USDA's Smart Snacks in School nutrition guidelines. Faststart bars are packed 192 per case and have a 150-day shelf life.

Little Debbie FastStart breakfast bars

Topic: Vending Machine Products

