Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 1, January 2017, Posted On: 12/20/2016

Some 100 Vending Operators Offer Holiday Promotion In PayRange App To Drive December Sales


PayRange Press Release
PRESS RELEASE

Source: PayRange | Released Dec. 20, 2016

PORTLAND, OR -- December 20, 2016 -- The PayRange mobile app is being used to run a holiday sales promotion by nearly 100 operators to drive incremental usage at vending machines during a month when sales typically slow down amid holiday parties, cookies and vacations.

The PayRange mobile payment app not only has cashless capabilities, but also the ability to reach consumers with timed promotions. Participating vending operators gave consumers a 25¢ discount when purchasing from their machines. The offer is automatically removed when the user has made four purchases, or on Dec. 31, whichever comes first. There is no cost to the operator to run the promotion, other than the cost of redeemed discounts.

For many, this was the first time they were offering any digital discount. And giving consumers up to four chances to redeem was aimed at encouraging repeat purchase. The goal is to build machine preference and loyalty while driving users back to the machines during a month when sales typically drop.

Turning on discount offers is already a feature available to operators, but for the holidays the PayRange team made this even easier for operators to opt-in -- operators simply sent an email to the marketing team with the words, "Yes, we want to drive holiday sales" and the marketing team took care of the rest.

"With PayRange, operators have the ability to rethink slow periods and incentivize purchase with a flip of a switch. The participation in the program from both the consumer and operator is very impressive," stated Amanda Mailey, PayRange's director of marketing. "The digital platform empowers operators in new ways and the response is exciting. With the overwhelming positive results, the possibilities of what comes next is the fun part of my job. Being the connector and delivery system that opens the door for relationship marketing is unlike any offering on the market today."

About: PayRange Inc. was founded in 2013 by Paresh Patel to provide operators and consumers with the simplest, most accessible mobile payment solution for vending, amusement, laundry and more. Consumers download the free mobile app from either the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. And with flexible funding options including all major cards, Apple Pay, and Android Pay, consumers are empowered to pay machines with ease. PayRange-enabled machines can be found across the 50 United States and throughout Canada.

Information contained on this page is provided by the company via press release distributed by the company, organization, agency or other "source." Vending Times Inc. and VendingTimes.com make no warranties or representations in connection therewith.
