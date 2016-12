OCEANSIDE, CA -- LonoLife Inc. is rolling out protein coffee in stick packs and K-Cup-compatible capsules. The new coffee, a 100% arabica Kona blend, features the same muscle-building collagen used in the company's bone broths. Each serving contains 10g. of protein.

Earlier this year, LonoLife launched a line of single-cup bone broth. All its single-serve capsules are recyclable.

LonoLife sells its capsules at LonoLife.com, Amazon and grocery stores nationwide. More information for OCS and foodservice providers is available from Jesse Koltes at jesse@lonolife.com.