Pierre Debuts 'Fresh-Cut' Sandwiches In Protective Packaging

CINCINNATI -- AdvancePierre Foods is rolling out 13 Fresh-Cut sandwiches for the vending machine, micromarket and c-store channels.

The sandwiches feature homestyle breads, natural cheeses and premium meats. AdvancePierre's Flavor-Guard packaging for Fresh-Cut's wedges, hearty-size wedges and wraps affords consumers a 360-degree product view through a protective clamshell. A recessed, formed lid creates a secure seal to lock in freshness.

The Fresh-Cut subs' paper packaging has similar flavor-protective properties and includes a window. All products feature a front-of-pack calorie callout.

Two wraps are offered in the line -- chicken Caesar and Southwest turkey. Wedge sandwiches include smoky ham and cheddar; turkey breast and cheddar; chicken salad; and tuna salad. Hearty-size wedges come in black forest ham and Swiss; oven-roasted turkey and cheddar; and hearty Italian varieties.

Subs round out the Fresh-Cut line, in smoky ham and cheddar; oven roasted turkey and cheddar; Italian; roast beef, smoky ham and oven roasted turkey breast varieties.