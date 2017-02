TAGS: new Fiji bottle design, vending, bottled water news, >Fiji Water LOS ANGELES -- Fiji Water's bottles now sport a slimmer and sleeker design. The company said its 330ml., 500ml. and 700ml. redesigned bottles now fit effortlessly in on-the-go places like car and fitness equipment cup holders, while retaining the brand's iconic square shape. Fiji Water began rolling out the new bottles in January and is slated to complete the transition to them by the end of the first quarter.