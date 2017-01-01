Mrs. Freshley's Unveils Two Limited-Edition Doughnuts For Vending

THOMASVILLE, GA -- Mrs. Freshley's reports that it is ringing in the new year by rolling out two vendible limited-edition Mini Donuts. They'll be available until June 2017.

The two limited-edition doughnuts flavors are strawberry-flavored cake coated with chocolate and white cake covered with salted caramel-flavored crumble. Both come in 6-ct. 3.3-oz. single-serving packages, shipped 72 per case, with a suggested retail price of $1.29 to $1.79.

Mrs. Freshley's was established in 1994 by Flowers Foods, which was founded in Thomasville, GA, almost a century ago.