 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Redemption Report

 |

Classifieds

 |

Buy a Classified Ad

 |

Editorial Calendars

 |

Circulation Data

 |

Downloads

 |

Bookstore

 |

Date Book

Search:      

Bookmark this site



Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 2, February 2017, Posted On: 1/18/2017

Mrs. Freshley's Unveils Two Limited-Edition Doughnuts For Vending


Tim Sanford
Editor@vendingtimes.net
TAGS: Mrs. Freshley's mini donuts, Flowers Foods, vending machine snacks, vendible limited-edition Mini Donuts

Mrs. Freshley's mini donuts THOMASVILLE, GA -- Mrs. Freshley's reports that it is ringing in the new year by rolling out two vendible limited-edition Mini Donuts. They'll be available until June 2017.

The two limited-edition doughnuts flavors are strawberry-flavored cake coated with chocolate and white cake covered with salted caramel-flavored crumble. Both come in 6-ct. 3.3-oz. single-serving packages, shipped 72 per case, with a suggested retail price of $1.29 to $1.79.

Mrs. Freshley's was established in 1994 by Flowers Foods, which was founded in Thomasville, GA, almost a century ago.

Topic: Vending Machine Products

Articles:
  • Mediterra Extends Yogurt & Oat Bar Line With Two Additional Flavors
  • Kind Adds New Flavors To Portfolio
  • PepsiCo Reveals Lifewtr, A Premium Bottled Water With A Novel Packaging Approach
  • GoPure Pods Purify Water In Reusable Bottles
  • LonoLife Debuts Protein Coffee In Single-Cup Capsules And Stick Packs
Copyright © 2017 Vending Times Inc. All rights reserved. 
P: (516) 442-1850 | F: (516) 442-1849 | subscriptions@vendingtimes.net
55 Maple Ave. - Ste. 304, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 