Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 4, April 2017, Posted On: 3/22/2017

Left And Right Twix Packs Invite Fans to 'deSide'


Emily Jed
Emily@vendingtimes.net
TAGS: Twix deSide, Mars, vending, Twix packaging, Right Twix, Left Twix

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ -- Mars is playing up the rivalry between Twix fans who favor the left or right bar with distinct new packages for each. The chocolate giant has also launched a promotion asking consumers to vote whether they'd rather have "two lefts" or "two rights" of the cookie caramel chocolate bars in every Twix pack. Even those without a favorite are invited to "deSide."

Consumers take the taste challenge by picking up a Twix pack and casting their ballot using #RightTwix or #LeftTwix on Instagram and Twitter. They can also taste and vote throughout the spring and summer at official Twix taste challenges taking place at music festivals and events.

The challenge wraps up in September.

Twix deSide, Mars, vending

Topic: Vending Machine Products

