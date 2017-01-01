Left And Right Twix Packs Invite Fans to 'deSide'

TAGS: Twix deSide, Mars, vending, Twix packaging, Right Twix, Left Twix
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ -- Mars is playing up the rivalry between Twix fans who favor the left or right bar with distinct new packages for each. The chocolate giant has also launched a promotion asking consumers to vote whether they'd rather have "two lefts" or "two rights" of the cookie caramel chocolate bars in every Twix pack. Even those without a favorite are invited to "deSide."
Consumers take the taste challenge by picking up a Twix pack and casting their ballot using #RightTwix or #LeftTwix on Instagram and Twitter. They can also taste and vote throughout the spring and summer at official Twix taste challenges taking place at music festivals and events.