Mediterra Extends Yogurt & Oat Bar Line With Two Additional Flavors

NEW YORK CITY -- Mediterra has added two flavors to its line of Yogurt & Oat bars. The added varieties, lemon and walnuts and fig and almonds, join cherry and pistachio and apricot and pistachio. The new items made their debut on the Home Shopping Network, and soon will roll out to retailers nationwide.

The 1.6-oz. bars, in single-serve packaging, are bottom covered with yogurt-style coating. They're described as all-natural, non-GMO, gluten-free and certified kosher. Each contains 6g. of protein. They have a manufacturer's suggested retail price of $1.99.

"These new flavors also adhere to the Mediterranean Diet, considered by experts to be one of the healthiest ways to eat," said Mediterra founder Telemaque Lavidas. "Like all Mediterra nutrition bars, the new Yogurt & Oat bars will fundamentally change a person's idea of a snack bar as they are loaded with fiber, nutrients and vitamins instead of complex sugars and saturated fats."

The new bars' ingredients have found favor with consumers and dietitians alike, the company observed. Walnuts, which have been part of the human diet for thousands of years, are rich in omega-3 fats and contain higher amounts of antioxidants than most other foods. Figs are high in fiber and a good source of several essential minerals and vitamins, while almonds contain healthy fats, fiber, protein, magnesium and vitamin E.

Mediterra first rose to prominence with its novel Savory Bars, which include sun-dried tomato and basil, black olives and walnuts, bell peppers and green olives, and kale and pumpkin seeds. Savory Bars are said to be low in calories and contain less than 3g. of sugar.