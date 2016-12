PHOENIX -- Brand Vending Products reports that it has received a new shipment of Sniffy Bugs. The sweet-smelling figurines, introduced several months ago, sold out almost immediately, the company explained.

Designed for a 1" capsule at 50¢ vend, the line is comprised of five bug-like characters.

"Sniffy Bugs introduce scents to vendable figurines," said Brand's Craig Goodman. "These sweet-smelling buggies also possess squeezable and bouncy attributes."

Details may be had from Brand Vending Products at (800) 967-3048 or brandvendingproducts.com.