Califia Farms Adds New Dairy-Free Flavors To 'Better Half' Line, Partners With Dot Foods To Expand Distribution

LOS ANGELES -- Califia Farms has added vanilla and hazelnut to its Better Half dairy-free half and half alternative. Califia's coffee creamers are formulated with coconut cream, which naturally adds creaminess and sweetness, while enhancing whitening when added to a beverage.

The Better Half line complements the company's selection of premium, plant-based, clear-label creamers, including its nut milk-based Barista Blend used in coffeehouses across the nation.

In addition to creamers, Califia Farms produces ready-to-drink cold brew coffee, protein milks and citrus juices.

Separately, the Los Angeles-based company said it has partnered with national distributor Dot Foods Inc. (Mt. Sterling, IL) to make all its plant-based products available to foodservice customers in the U.S.