Issue Date: Vol. 55, No. 1, January 2015, Posted On: 1/6/2015

Coast To Coast Ships Valentine's Day Crane Plush


Hank Schlesinger
swag@earthlink.net
TAGS: oast to Coast Entertainment, Valentine's Day plush, crane machine, vending, Jim Chapman, amusement business

Coast to Coast Entertainment, Valentine's Day plush, crane machine, vending Now shipping from Coast to Coast Entertainment are Valentine's Day plush kits for crane machines. The supplier's generic plush toys (7" to 11") cost $1.09 apiece. The jumbo plush line (12" to 18") goes for $2.49 per unit. This year's Valentine's offering features new, colorful characters and greater variety, compared with last year's, the company said.

Coast to Coast's Jim Chapman, a redemption expert, said Valentine's plush can commingle with existing mixes or run purely on its own. He recommends adding it to crane machines now through the Feb. 14 occasion.

For more information, call (800) 224-1717, exts. 726 (Jim) or 721 (Emily). Shipping is free.

Topic: Bulk Vending and Crane Products

