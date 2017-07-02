 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Redemption Report

 |

Classifieds

 |

Buy a Classified Ad

 |

Editorial Calendars

 |

Circulation Data

 |

Downloads

 |

Bookstore

 |

Date Book

Search:      

Bookmark this site



Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 2, February 2017, Posted On: 2/7/2017

Twinings Expands Earl Grey Tea Lineup


Emily Jed
Emily@vendingtimes.net
TAGS: office coffee service, OCS supplies, Twinings North America, Earl Grey teas, new Earl Grey floral and bold flavors

NEW YORK CITY -- Twinings North America has expanded its line of Earl Grey teas with three new floral and bold flavors -- extra bold, lavender and jasmine. The Earl Grey line is Twinings' most popular offering, and is steeped in rich history and tradition. Lavender and jasmine complement the bold flavor of bergamot, which is the key note in Earl Grey and extra bold has an intensified taste.

Twinings classic Earl Grey tea was first blended by Richard Twining in 1831, when Prime Minister Charles Grey asked him to replicate a tea he'd been given by a Chinese Mandarin. The Earl would serve this tea to his guests at dinner parties and the blend became so popular that it was requested by name at the Twinings shop in London. From that day forward, the blend was named after the Prime Minister himself and to say thank you he gave the tea his royal signature of approval. The boxes on the market today are signed by the latest descendant of Charles Grey.

Topic: Vending Machine Products

Articles:
  • Fiji Water Unveils Slim And Sleek Bottle Redesign
  • Fogdog Introduces Hydrodynamic Cold Brew Coffees And Teas
  • Mediterra Extends Yogurt & Oat Bar Line With Two Additional Flavors
  • Mrs. Freshley's Unveils Two Limited-Edition Doughnuts For Vending
  • Kind Adds New Flavors To Portfolio
Copyright © 2017 Vending Times Inc. All rights reserved. 
P: (516) 442-1850 | F: (516) 442-1849 | subscriptions@vendingtimes.net
55 Maple Ave. - Ste. 304, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 