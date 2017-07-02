Twinings Expands Earl Grey Tea Lineup

NEW YORK CITY -- Twinings North America has expanded its line of Earl Grey teas with three new floral and bold flavors -- extra bold, lavender and jasmine. The Earl Grey line is Twinings' most popular offering, and is steeped in rich history and tradition. Lavender and jasmine complement the bold flavor of bergamot, which is the key note in Earl Grey and extra bold has an intensified taste.

Twinings classic Earl Grey tea was first blended by Richard Twining in 1831, when Prime Minister Charles Grey asked him to replicate a tea he'd been given by a Chinese Mandarin. The Earl would serve this tea to his guests at dinner parties and the blend became so popular that it was requested by name at the Twinings shop in London. From that day forward, the blend was named after the Prime Minister himself and to say thank you he gave the tea his royal signature of approval. The boxes on the market today are signed by the latest descendant of Charles Grey.