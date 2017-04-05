High Performance Beverages Pacts With Marley Coffee For New RTD Cannabis Drinks

CAVE CREEK, AZ -- High Performance Beverage Co. said it has entered into a joint venture with Jammin Java Corp. (dba Marley Coffee) to develop THC- and CBD-based canned and bottled coffees for sale in Colorado. They also plan to develop mainstream RTD coffee and energy drinks for national distribution.

"The fact that Jammin Java is already a well-established coffee company that is located in Colorado reaps multiple benefits and competitive advantages in the areas of THC and CDB coffee drinks," said HPBC chief executive Toby McBride. "We are extremely confident that Jammin Java will be able to have a significant impact on the Colorado market before entering additional states that are legally permitted."

HPBC currently manufactures and distributes sugar-free, low-calorie sports drinks.

Marley Coffee, which has established a big presence in the office coffee service channel, has been embroiled in controversy since last summer, after Bob Marley's heirs terminated the licensing agreement for the "Marley Coffee" name. OCS veteran Brent Toevs resigned as the company's chief executive last December after holding the position for five years.