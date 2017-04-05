 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Redemption Report

 |

Classifieds

 |

Buy a Classified Ad

 |

Editorial Calendars

 |

Circulation Data

 |

Downloads

 |

Bookstore

 |

Date Book

Search:      

Bookmark this site



Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 5, May 2017, Posted On: 5/4/2017

High Performance Beverages Pacts With Marley Coffee For New RTD Cannabis Drinks


Emily Jed
Emily@vendingtimes.net
TAGS: High Performance Beverage Co., Jammin Java Corp., Marley Coffee, THC- and CBD-based coffees, Toby McBride

CAVE CREEK, AZ -- High Performance Beverage Co. said it has entered into a joint venture with Jammin Java Corp. (dba Marley Coffee) to develop THC- and CBD-based canned and bottled coffees for sale in Colorado. They also plan to develop mainstream RTD coffee and energy drinks for national distribution.

"The fact that Jammin Java is already a well-established coffee company that is located in Colorado reaps multiple benefits and competitive advantages in the areas of THC and CDB coffee drinks," said HPBC chief executive Toby McBride. "We are extremely confident that Jammin Java will be able to have a significant impact on the Colorado market before entering additional states that are legally permitted."

HPBC currently manufactures and distributes sugar-free, low-calorie sports drinks.

Marley Coffee, which has established a big presence in the office coffee service channel, has been embroiled in controversy since last summer, after Bob Marley's heirs terminated the licensing agreement for the "Marley Coffee" name. OCS veteran Brent Toevs resigned as the company's chief executive last December after holding the position for five years. | READ MORE

Topic: Vending Machine Products

Articles:
  • Mars Chocolate & Wrigley Lead Confectionery Industry Evolution With Partnership For A Healthier America, Ensuring More Choice And Transparency For Consumers
  • Pierre Debuts 'Fresh-Cut' Sandwiches In Protective Packaging
  • Pop-Tarts, Rice Krispies Treats Text-To-Win Vending Promo Runs May 22-July 31
  • Boyer Candy's Jimmie Stix Hits Vending Machines And Micromarkets
  • Real Good Foods Debuts Gluten-Free, Chicken-Crust Pizza
Copyright © 2017 Vending Times Inc. All rights reserved. 
P: (516) 442-1850 | F: (516) 442-1849 | subscriptions@vendingtimes.net
55 Maple Ave. - Ste. 304, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 