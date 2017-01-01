 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 6, June 2017, Posted On: 6/30/2017

Mediterra Expands Line With Two Savory Kale And Quinoa Nutrition Bars


NEW YORK CITY -- Mediterra has added two new flavors to its Savory Bar lineup. Each boasts kale, quinoa and almonds, and is differentiated by apple and pomegranate. Like Mediterra’s other bars, the two new flavors are all natural, non-GMO, free of gluten and dairy byproducts, certified kosher and vegan and low in calories.

They contain less than 3g. of sugar. The bars also contain nuts, herbs, protein-rich pea crisps and olive oil. Each Savory Bar weighs 1.23 oz. and provides 5g. of fiber and 6g. of protein.

