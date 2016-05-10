Mrs. Freshley's Unveils Salted Caramel Swiss Rolls In Single-Serve Packaging

THOMASVILLE, GA -- The latest entry in Mrs. Freshley's snack line is a 2.8-oz. single-serve package holding two Salted Caramel Swiss Rolls. According to the manufacturer, new Salted Caramel Swiss Rolls deliver a satisfying balance of sweetness and saltiness, with a salted caramel filling rolled between folds of soft cake with a sweet white coating and caramel color drizzle. Suggested retail price is $1.29 to $1.49.

The new variety joins the original Mrs. Freshley's Swiss Rolls, which feature a crème filling rolled up in chocolate cake, and Peanut Butter Swiss Rolls, with the chocolate cake enveloping a peanut butter filling. All three are available now.

Mrs. Freshley's, a brand of Flowers Foods, entered the vending market in 1994 with a focus on baking fresh, tasty single-serving snack items. The products' popularity with vending patrons led the company to extend distribution to retail stores, and to expand the line to more than 50 snack cakes and pastries.

They're described online at www.mrsfreshleys.com