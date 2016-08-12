 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Redemption Report

 |

Classifieds

 |

Buy a Classified Ad

 |

Editorial Calendars

 |

Circulation Data

 |

Downloads

 |

Bookstore

 |

Date Book

Search:      

Bookmark this site



Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 1, January 2017, Posted On: 12/8/2016

GoPure Pods Purify Water In Reusable Bottles


Emily Jed
Emily@vendingtimes.net
TAGS: Bloc Enterprises LLC, GoPure pod, PuriBloc vending, OCS

Bloc Enterprises, GoPure pod WILTON, CT -- Bloc Enterprises LLC, a wholesale distributor of consumer healthcare products, is now marketing a "pod" that cleans and reportedly enhances potable tap water by the bottle. The reusable GoPure pod can be dropped into any water bottle.

A central feature of the GoPure system is PuriBloc, a highly porous ceramic made from natural ingredients that adsorbs chemical and inorganic impurities, while balancing pH levels to "remineralize" and alkalize the water. The thumb-size pod rests at the bottom of any water container, where it continuously executes these actions, according to Bloc. It's able to adsorb chlorine, fluoride, arsenic chromium, lead and mercury, among other contaminants.

One GoPure pod can last up to six months, Bloc said, and can treat up to 264 gallons of water, which equates to more than 2,000 single-use plastic water bottles eliminated from the waste stream for each person using it. The outer polypropylene capsule of the GoPure pod can be recycled at the end of its lifespan. Unlike carbon-based products, the GoPure pod does not require filter changes.

One GoPure pod retails for $24.95.

Bloc Enterprises LLC has exclusive distribution rights in the U.S. and UK for GoPure. It also distributes NicoBloc is a natural, drug-free fluid applied to the filter-end of a cigarette that reportedly blocks up to 99% of tar and nicotine without change in taste or loss of satisfaction.

Topic: Vending Machine Products

Articles:
  • Aguavida Vending Machine Dispenses Free Alkaline Water For A Tweet Or Post
  • Some 100 Vending Operators Offer Holiday Promotion In PayRange App To Drive December Sales
  • PepsiCo Reveals Lifewtr, A Premium Bottled Water With A Novel Packaging Approach
  • LonoLife Debuts Protein Coffee In Single-Cup Capsules And Stick Packs
  • Red Bull Expands Editions Line With Two Sugar-Free Flavors
Copyright © 2016 Vending Times Inc. All rights reserved. 
P: (516) 442-1850 | F: (516) 442-1849 | subscriptions@vendingtimes.net
55 Maple Ave. - Ste. 304, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 