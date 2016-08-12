GoPure Pods Purify Water In Reusable Bottles

WILTON, CT -- Bloc Enterprises LLC, a wholesale distributor of consumer healthcare products, is now marketing a "pod" that cleans and reportedly enhances potable tap water by the bottle. The reusable GoPure pod can be dropped into any water bottle.

A central feature of the GoPure system is PuriBloc, a highly porous ceramic made from natural ingredients that adsorbs chemical and inorganic impurities, while balancing pH levels to "remineralize" and alkalize the water. The thumb-size pod rests at the bottom of any water container, where it continuously executes these actions, according to Bloc. It's able to adsorb chlorine, fluoride, arsenic chromium, lead and mercury, among other contaminants.

One GoPure pod can last up to six months, Bloc said, and can treat up to 264 gallons of water, which equates to more than 2,000 single-use plastic water bottles eliminated from the waste stream for each person using it. The outer polypropylene capsule of the GoPure pod can be recycled at the end of its lifespan. Unlike carbon-based products, the GoPure pod does not require filter changes.

One GoPure pod retails for $24.95.

Bloc Enterprises LLC has exclusive distribution rights in the U.S. and UK for GoPure. It also distributes NicoBloc is a natural, drug-free fluid applied to the filter-end of a cigarette that reportedly blocks up to 99% of tar and nicotine without change in taste or loss of satisfaction.