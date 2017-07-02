 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 2, February 2017, Posted On: 2/7/2017

Fogdog Introduces Hydrodynamic Cold Brew Coffees And Teas


Emily Jed
Emily@vendingtimes.net
TAGS: Fogdog Cold Brew, cold-brew coffee, cold-brew tea, cold brew, vending, Alex Siow

SAN FRANCISCO -- Fogdog Cold Brew, a Bay Area startup, is rolling out what it claims to be the first hydrodynamic cold-brew coffee and tea line. The company says its hydrodynamic cold-extraction process creates coffees and teas that preserve natural aromas, flavors and textures while eliminating unpleasant bitterness.

"Many coffee and tea connoisseurs prefer cold brew because it maintains so much flavor and aromatic authenticity," said Fogdog founder and chief executive Alex Siow. "By brewing the beverage with very cold, fast-moving water, we are able to extract the flavors that people want, while virtually eliminating the bitterness associated with other products in the category."

