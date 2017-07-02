Fogdog Introduces Hydrodynamic Cold Brew Coffees And Teas

SAN FRANCISCO -- Fogdog Cold Brew, a Bay Area startup, is rolling out what it claims to be the first hydrodynamic cold-brew coffee and tea line. The company says its hydrodynamic cold-extraction process creates coffees and teas that preserve natural aromas, flavors and textures while eliminating unpleasant bitterness.

"Many coffee and tea connoisseurs prefer cold brew because it maintains so much flavor and aromatic authenticity," said Fogdog founder and chief executive Alex Siow. "By brewing the beverage with very cold, fast-moving water, we are able to extract the flavors that people want, while virtually eliminating the bitterness associated with other products in the category."