Issue Date: Vol. 56, No. 12, December 2016, Posted On: 11/11/2016

Hershey Takes Wraps Off Cookie Layer Crunch Bar, 'Snackfection' And Krave Jerky Extensions


Emily Jed
Emily@vendingtimes.net
TAGS: Hershey's Cookie Layer Crunch, vending, Hershey Bar, new Hershey candy, Krave Jerky, Snack Mix brand , Take5

HERSHEY, PA -- Hershey's Cookie Layer Crunch reimagines the iconic chocolate bar by pairing it with layers of crunchy cookie bits and fillings. It will ship in December. Hershey Co. said the line extension earned some of the highest consumer scores of any product ever launched by the company.

The cookie crunch bars will come in caramel, vanilla crème and mint. Sizes include a two-piece, 1.4-oz. bar and three-piece 2.1-oz. king-size bar, both in caramel only. All flavors are available in a 3.5-oz. "XL Bar" featuring five pieces and a 6.3-oz. bag that is filled with nine pieces of individually wrapped candy.

Hershey's Cookie Layer Crunch, vending

Hershey also is expanding its Snack Mix brand to include new Take5 and Almond Joy varieties in portable canisters, as well as single-serve packs.

Looking ahead to 2017, Hershey will continue to expand its "snackfection" product offerings with Reese's Crunchers and Hershey's Cookies 'n' Crème Crunchers, combining classic sweet tastes with crunchy textures.

Additionally, Hershey is expanding Krave Jerky to a new form with the launch of the Krave Stick, which is layered with beans and sweet potatoes. It will come in three savory flavors: spicy red pepper pork with black beans, rosemary lemon turkey with white beans and sesame garlic beef with sweet potatoes. Hershey acquired Krave Jerky in 2015.

