 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Redemption Report

 |

Classifieds

 |

Buy a Classified Ad

 |

Editorial Calendars

 |

Circulation Data

 |

Downloads

 |

Bookstore

 |

Date Book

Search:      

Bookmark this site



Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 2, February 2017, Posted On: 1/18/2017

Kind Adds New Flavors To Portfolio


Emily Jed
Emily@vendingtimes.net
TAGS: vending machine snack, Kind LLC, Kind Healthy Grains nutrition bars, Pressed by Kind

Kind Healthy Grains NEW YORK CITY -- Kind LLC is introducing two new flavors to its line of Kind Healthy Grains nutrition bars, and another to its Pressed by Kind series.

The new Kind Healthy Grains cinnamon oat and double-dark chocolate bars contain 5g. of sugar with more than one full serving of 100% whole grains. Like all bars in the line, the new varieties contain a five super grain blend of oats, millet, quinoa, amaranth and buckwheat.

Strawberry apple chia is the newest edition to the Pressed by Kind family. Products in this vegan line have no added sugar and are dairy- and gluten-free. They contain two full servings of "pressed" fruit.

Topic: Vending Machine Products

Articles:
  • Mediterra Extends Yogurt & Oat Bar Line With Two Additional Flavors
  • Mrs. Freshley's Unveils Two Limited-Edition Doughnuts For Vending
  • PepsiCo Reveals Lifewtr, A Premium Bottled Water With A Novel Packaging Approach
  • GoPure Pods Purify Water In Reusable Bottles
  • LonoLife Debuts Protein Coffee In Single-Cup Capsules And Stick Packs
Copyright © 2017 Vending Times Inc. All rights reserved. 
P: (516) 442-1850 | F: (516) 442-1849 | subscriptions@vendingtimes.net
55 Maple Ave. - Ste. 304, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 