Kind Adds New Flavors To Portfolio

NEW YORK CITY -- Kind LLC is introducing two new flavors to its line of Kind Healthy Grains nutrition bars, and another to its Pressed by Kind series.

The new Kind Healthy Grains cinnamon oat and double-dark chocolate bars contain 5g. of sugar with more than one full serving of 100% whole grains. Like all bars in the line, the new varieties contain a five super grain blend of oats, millet, quinoa, amaranth and buckwheat.

Strawberry apple chia is the newest edition to the Pressed by Kind family. Products in this vegan line have no added sugar and are dairy- and gluten-free. They contain two full servings of "pressed" fruit.