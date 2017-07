CHICAGO -- New from Kraft Heinz is the Planters P3 line of protein snacks. Each 1.8-oz. snack pack combines nuts, jerky and seeds and contains 13g. of protein.

The three initial varieties are: chipotle peanuts, original beef jerky and sunflower kernels; honey roasted peanuts, maple-glazed ham and sunflower kernels; and honey-roasted peanuts, sweet-and-spicy teriyaki beef jerky and sunflower kernels.