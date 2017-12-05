Pop-Tarts, Rice Krispies Treats Text-To-Win Vending Promo Runs May 22-July 31

BATTLE CREEK, MI -- Patrons who purchase Kellogg's Pop-Tarts and Rice Krispies Treats from vending machines and convenience stores have a chance to win a Fandango movie voucher to see the new Despicable Me 3 (DM3) movie this summer. The promotion runs from May 22 and July 31.

The DM3 packaging invites customers to enter for a chance to win two movie ticket cash vouchers by texting the code inside. Vending operators will receive the DM3 packaging on regular orders they place through their distributors during the span of the promotion.