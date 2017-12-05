 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 5, May 2017, Posted On: 5/12/2017

Pop-Tarts, Rice Krispies Treats Text-To-Win Vending Promo Runs May 22-July 31


Emily Jed
Emily@vendingtimes.net
TAGS: Kellogg's DM3 vending promotion, Pop-Tarts, Rice Krispies Treats, vending machines, Despicable Me 3

BATTLE CREEK, MI -- Patrons who purchase Kellogg's Pop-Tarts and Rice Krispies Treats from vending machines and convenience stores have a chance to win a Fandango movie voucher to see the new Despicable Me 3 (DM3) movie this summer. The promotion runs from May 22 and July 31.

The DM3 packaging invites customers to enter for a chance to win two movie ticket cash vouchers by texting the code inside. Vending operators will receive the DM3 packaging on regular orders they place through their distributors during the span of the promotion.

