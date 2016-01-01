Issue Date: Vol. 56, No. 12, December 2016, Posted On: 11/14/2016
AdvancePierre Adds Deli-Style Sandwiches To Signatures Line
CINCINNATI -- AdvancePierre Foods has extended its premier Pierre Signatures line with nine deli-style sandwiches. Each sandwich is hand wrapped in clear, flexible packaging with simple paper labels to convey fresh-made appeal. They join the classic, restaurant-quality hot sandwiches in the Signatures line.
New sandwich flavors include ham and Swiss; turkey and provolone; chunky chicken salad; and chunky tuna salad. All are stuffed between multigrain bread.
Three submarine sandwiches also join the line: Italian club (salami, pepperoni, ham and provolone); American Club (turkey, ham and Monterey Jack); and British Club (roast beef, turkey and cheddar).
Rounding out the Pierre Signatures additions are ham, turkey and cheddar on a brioche roll and ham, salami, pepperoni and provolone on focaccia.
All Pierre Signatures sandwiches have a 14-day refrigerated shelf life.