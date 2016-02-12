Red Bull Expands Editions Line With Two Sugar-Free Flavors

SANTA MONICA, CA -- Red Bull North America Inc. is expanding its Editions line with sugar-free purple and lime varieties, with the tastes of acai berry and limeade, respectively.

The latest Red Bull Editions flavors, launching in 2017, join red (cranberry), blue (blueberry) and yellow (tropical) in 12-fl.oz. cans. Red Bull's original energy drink and sugar-free Total Zero round out the line.

The caffeine concentration is consistent across the entire portfolio of Red Bull energy drink products: 80mg. of caffeine in an 8.4-fl.oz. can and 114mg. in a 12-fl.oz. can -- about the same as a similarly sized cup of brewed coffee.