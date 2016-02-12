 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Redemption Report

 |

Classifieds

 |

Buy a Classified Ad

 |

Editorial Calendars

 |

Circulation Data

 |

Downloads

 |

Bookstore

 |

Date Book

Search:      

Bookmark this site



Issue Date: Vol. 56, No. 12, December 2016, Posted On: 12/2/2016

Red Bull Expands Editions Line With Two Sugar-Free Flavors


Emily Jed
Emily@vendingtimes.net
TAGS: Red Bull Editions diet, vending machine, energy drinks, Red Bull North America Inc.

Red Bull Editions diet SANTA MONICA, CA -- Red Bull North America Inc. is expanding its Editions line with sugar-free purple and lime varieties, with the tastes of acai berry and limeade, respectively.

The latest Red Bull Editions flavors, launching in 2017, join red (cranberry), blue (blueberry) and yellow (tropical) in 12-fl.oz. cans. Red Bull's original energy drink and sugar-free Total Zero round out the line.

The caffeine concentration is consistent across the entire portfolio of Red Bull energy drink products: 80mg. of caffeine in an 8.4-fl.oz. can and 114mg. in a 12-fl.oz. can -- about the same as a similarly sized cup of brewed coffee.

Topic: Vending Machine Products

Articles:
  • Aguavida Vending Machine Dispenses Free Alkaline Water For A Tweet Or Post
  • Some 100 Vending Operators Offer Holiday Promotion In PayRange App To Drive December Sales
  • PepsiCo Reveals Lifewtr, A Premium Bottled Water With A Novel Packaging Approach
  • GoPure Pods Purify Water In Reusable Bottles
  • LonoLife Debuts Protein Coffee In Single-Cup Capsules And Stick Packs
Copyright © 2016 Vending Times Inc. All rights reserved. 
P: (516) 442-1850 | F: (516) 442-1849 | subscriptions@vendingtimes.net
55 Maple Ave. - Ste. 304, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 