Mrs. Freshley's Introduces Brownie Made With Oreo Cookie Pieces

THOMASVILLE, GA -- Flowers Foods reports that its Mrs. Freshley's brand has teamed up with America's favorite cookie, Oreo. The Flowers and Mondelez brands have joined forces to develop "Mrs. Freshley's Brownie Made with Oreo Cookie Pieces," and to bring it to vending machines nationwide.

The new snack layers Mrs. Freshley's moist fudge brownie with classic crunchy Oreo cookie pieces. The company reports that the combination offers chocolate lovers everywhere a "rich, sweet and satisfying way to celebrate snack time." Cookie and brownie enthusiasts alike can indulge in the new product, as it combines the iconic brands of both categories in one appealing package.

The new brownies are offered in individual 3-oz. packs, 48 packs per case. The estimated retail price per brownie ranges from $1.25 to $1.79. They are scheduled for vending availability on June 1.

Flowers Foods opened its first bakery in 1919 and has become one of the largest producers of packaged bakery foods in the U.S. It launched the Mrs. Freshley's line of snack cakes and pastries in 1994.