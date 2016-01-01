 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Issue Date: Vol. 55, No. 12, December 2015, Posted On: 11/6/2015

S&B Takes Wraps Off New Christmas Candy Crane Mix


Nick Montano
Nick@vendingtimes.net
TAGS: S&B Candy and Toy, vending, crane mix, Christmas crane mix, amusement supplies

ST. LOUIS, MO -- The Christmas candy mix has become a tradition for many amusement locations. Now available from S&B Candy & Toy Co. is a new Christmas candy and toy assortment dresses up cranes for the holiday season.

The mix includes M&M animated Christmas train ornaments, plush keychains, bear ornaments and holiday-themed kaleidoscopes, along with crayons and stencils for festive craft projects.

The candy assortment packs sweet Christmas spirit. It contains Skittles, Dots, Airheads, foil-wrapped Tootsie Rolls, candy cane nuggets and toy soldiers. Generic red and green candy items play up the theme, and they can also blend in with standard candy mixes after the holiday season.

Call (800) 773-0531 or (314) 588-7103.

S&B Candy and Toy, vending, crane mix

Topic: Bulk Vending and Crane Products

