Real Good Foods Debuts Gluten-Free, Chicken-Crust Pizza

WOODLAND HILLS, CA -- Real Good Foods' is targeting vending and micromarkets with a new take on pizza that replaces the traditional dough crust with one made from organic chicken and Parmesan cheese.

The protein rich, gluten-free, 4.5-oz. personal pizza comes in three-cheese, pepperoni and supreme veggie (pepper and onion) varieties. Each pie has 25g. of protein and 4g. of carbohydrates. Breakfast pizzas are expected to join the menu in about six months.

Real Good Foods introduced the line six months ago at Whole Foods and other natural grocers. A pizza pilot in micromarkets followed, which the Woodland Hills, CA-based company said validated demand in the automated retail segment, including vending machines. Now the line is shipping to vending operators nationwide.

The product ships in cases with six individually boxed pizzas, has a 365-day frozen shelf life and is in distribution by Vistar. Real Good Foods offers a small-footprint branded freezer to operators, free of charge, for merchandising the pizzas in micromarkets.