 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Redemption Report

 |

Classifieds

 |

Buy a Classified Ad

 |

Editorial Calendars

 |

Circulation Data

 |

Downloads

 |

Bookstore

 |

Date Book

Search:      

Bookmark this site



Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 4, April 2017, Posted On: 4/3/2017

Real Good Foods Debuts Gluten-Free, Chicken-Crust Pizza


Emily Jed
Emily@vendingtimes.net
TAGS: Real Good Foods, vending machine pizza, Real Good pizza, micromarket pizza, micro markets, breakfast pizza, convenience food, health pizza

WOODLAND HILLS, CA -- Real Good Foods' is targeting vending and micromarkets with a new take on pizza that replaces the traditional dough crust with one made from organic chicken and Parmesan cheese.

The protein rich, gluten-free, 4.5-oz. personal pizza comes in three-cheese, pepperoni and supreme veggie (pepper and onion) varieties. Each pie has 25g. of protein and 4g. of carbohydrates. Breakfast pizzas are expected to join the menu in about six months.

Real Good Foods introduced the line six months ago at Whole Foods and other natural grocers. A pizza pilot in micromarkets followed, which the Woodland Hills, CA-based company said validated demand in the automated retail segment, including vending machines. Now the line is shipping to vending operators nationwide.

The product ships in cases with six individually boxed pizzas, has a 365-day frozen shelf life and is in distribution by Vistar. Real Good Foods offers a small-footprint branded freezer to operators, free of charge, for merchandising the pizzas in micromarkets.

Real Good Foods, vending machine pizza

Topic: Vending Machine Products

Articles:
  • Boyer Candy's Jimmie Stix Hits Vending Machines And Micromarkets
  • Mrs. Freshley's Rolls Out Vendible Cake Crisps, Single-Serve Muffins
  • Coca-Cola Begins Distribution Of Dunkin' Donuts RTD Coffee In Vending And Micromarkets
  • Left And Right Twix Packs Invite Fans to 'deSide'
  • Fiji Water Unveils Slim And Sleek Bottle Redesign
Copyright © 2017 Vending Times Inc. All rights reserved. 
P: (516) 442-1850 | F: (516) 442-1849 | subscriptions@vendingtimes.net
55 Maple Ave. - Ste. 304, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 