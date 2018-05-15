Mrs. Freshley's Launches On-Package Final Fantasy IV Promotion

THOMASVILLE, GA -- Mrs.Freshley's is marking the June 20 release of "Stormblood," the second expansion of Square Enix's popular Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn massively multiplayer online role-playing game, with an on-pack promotion. The campaign will run through May 15, 2018.

The promotional Mrs. Freshley's packages will enable fans of the game to use the Final Fantasy/Realm Reborn imagery printed on Mrs. Freshley's packages to unlock exclusive gameplay power, and to participate in an epic sweepstakes that will continue through the 11 months of the campaign. Mrs. Freshley's products featuring the promotional packages include single-serve Chocolate Cupcakes, Grand Iced Honey Buns and Original Jumbo Honey Buns.

Embedded in the promotional graphics are unique markers that activate an interactive, augmented reality display when scanned ("blipped") with a smartphone running the Blippar augmented-reality app. The app is offered for Android and Apple iOS devices. "Blipping" the package registers and unlocks a game code that generates what Mrs. Freshley's describes as "a virtual quintet of power-packed honey buns that can be used in play." Participants may scan as many as three packages per day, with a total of 10 redemptions over the course of the campaign.

"Blipping" the package also enrolls users in the Mrs. Freshley's Final Fantasy IV: Stormblood Sweepstakes. A lucky grand prize winner will receive a trip for two to Comic-Con International in San Diego from July 18 through 22, 2018. More than 100 other prizes will be awarded. Participants will receive one sweepstakes entry per day.

"Videogames are extremely popular, especially with our fan base," said Meredith Butler, Mrs. Freshley's brand manager. "Final Fantasy is a well-known franchise that delivers a quality experience from each game's release."

The promotionally packaged products are sold through vending machines and convenience stores across the country. Official sweepstakes rules may be found at www.mrsfreshleys.com. Fans can follow the event on social media @MrsFreshleys or Facebook.com/MrsFreshleys.

The Mrs. Freshley's snack brand was launched by Flowers Foods more than two decades ago.