 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Redemption Report

 |

Classifieds

 |

Buy a Classified Ad

 |

Editorial Calendars

 |

Circulation Data

 |

Downloads

 |

Bookstore

 |

Date Book

Search:      

Bookmark this site



Issue Date: Vol. 55, No. 1, January 2015, Posted On: 1/6/2015

S&B Candy and Toy Co. Kicks Off 2015 With Sweetheart Crane Mixes


Hank Schlesinger
swag@earthlink.net
TAGS: &B Candy and Toy Co., Valentine's Day plush, candy crane, crane machine, claw machine, vending, prizes

S&B Candy and Toy Co., Valentine's Day plush Valentine's Day themes are well matched to crane machines, and S&B Candy and Toy Co.'s seasonal candy and plush assortments are ready to ship.

For this year's Valentine's candy mix, designed for winner-every-time cranes, the St. Louis-based supplier is offering Laffy Taffy, heart-shaped Gummies, and Tootsie Roll snack bars, Midgees and Pops. Valentine's-themed toys (lots of hearts) include bears, charms and conversation keychains, games and cookie-cutters, among other items.

S&B also has Valentine's Day plush assortments. There are dozens of "retail-quality" varieties ranging from Betty Boop to classic Disney characters. A jumbo Valentine's kit is available for $2.35 per unit and standard plush packs are $1.35 apiece, delivered.

Call (800)-773-0531 for more information.

Topic: Bulk Vending and Crane Products

Articles:
  • S&B Candy And Toy Co. Reports Availability Of Christmas Plush For Cranes
  • S&B Hails Collection Reports For Latest Star Wars Candy And Toy Mix
  • S&B Takes Wraps Off New Christmas Candy Crane Mix
  • The Bugs Are Back In Town: Brand Vending Restocks Sold-Out 'Sniffy’ Capsule Line
  • Coast To Coast Ships Valentine's Day Crane Plush
Copyright © 2016 Vending Times Inc. All rights reserved. 
P: (516) 442-1850 | F: (516) 442-1849 | subscriptions@vendingtimes.net
55 Maple Ave. - Ste. 304, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 