S&B Candy and Toy Co. Kicks Off 2015 With Sweetheart Crane Mixes

Valentine's Day themes are well matched to crane machines, and S&B Candy and Toy Co.'s seasonal candy and plush assortments are ready to ship.

For this year's Valentine's candy mix, designed for winner-every-time cranes, the St. Louis-based supplier is offering Laffy Taffy, heart-shaped Gummies, and Tootsie Roll snack bars, Midgees and Pops. Valentine's-themed toys (lots of hearts) include bears, charms and conversation keychains, games and cookie-cutters, among other items.

S&B also has Valentine's Day plush assortments. There are dozens of "retail-quality" varieties ranging from Betty Boop to classic Disney characters. A jumbo Valentine's kit is available for $2.35 per unit and standard plush packs are $1.35 apiece, delivered.

Call (800)-773-0531 for more information.