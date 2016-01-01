 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Issue Date: Vol. 56, No. 2, February 2016, Posted On: 1/15/2016

S&B Hails Collection Reports For Latest Star Wars Candy And Toy Mix


Tim Sanford
Editor@vendingtimes.net
TAGS: coin-op news, S&B Candy and Toy Co., S&B new crane machine mix, licensed Star Wars amusement merchandise, Star Wars candy items, Marty Luepker, claw vending machine

ST. LOUIS, MO -- S&B Candy and Toy Co.'s new crane machine mix boasts more than 1,000 licensed Star Wars candy items, along with a variety of space-themed toys and confections.

The company always has done well with Star Wars assortments. "We knew 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' was going to be huge at the box office due to movie's older fans," said S&B product manager Marty Luepker. "But it's the younger generation of 'new' Star Wars fans who are playing the heck out of our candy crane mix."

Information may be had by calling S&B Candy and Toy Co. at (800) 773-0531 or faxing to (314) 588-7104. The company is headquartered at 1535 N. Broadway St. Louis, MO 63102.

S&B

Topic: Bulk Vending and Crane Products

