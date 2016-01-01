 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Issue Date: Vol. 56, No. 11, November 2016, Posted On: 10/25/2016

S&B Candy And Toy Co. Reports Availability Of Christmas Plush For Cranes


Nick Montano
Nick@vendingtimes.net
TAGS: vending, S&B Candy & Toy Co., S&B Christmas plush, Marty Luepke, holiday crane mix

ST. LOUIS, MO -- 'Tis the season to prepare for the onrushing holidays, and S&B Candy & Toy Co. has geared up to meet the anticipated demand. It's now shipping its Traditional Christmas plush assortments, an annual favorite for skill crane machines.

The S&B Christmas mix features Santas, elves, reindeer and snowmen, along with Christmas bells and bows. To be sure, such perennial winter favorites as penguins and bears in Santa suits are part of this year's mix. The seasonal line is available in standard and jumbo sizes.

"Christmas is a great season for cranes," said S&B product manager Marty Luepker. "Most locations are packed with holiday shoppers, and our Traditional Christmas plush crane mix really gives the cranes strong earnings at the end of the year."

A pioneer in the development of the prize-every-time claw machine concept, S&B Candy & Toy now offers an extensive range of products for cranes and merchandisers, as well as flat merchandise and bulk gum and candy. The company is headquartered at 1535 N. Broadway, St. Louis, MO 63102, tel. (800) 773-0531, fax (314) 588-7104.

Topic: Bulk Vending and Crane Products

