Coca-Cola Begins Distribution Of Dunkin' Donuts RTD Coffee In Vending And Micromarkets

CANTON, MA -- Dunkin’ Donuts’ ready-to-drink coffees are now available for sale through vending machines and at self-checkout micromarkets. The new line is produced and sold by Coca-Cola Co., and distributed by the beverage giant and its bottling partners.

The RTD coffees come in 13.7-fl.oz. PET bottles. With a suggested vend price of $2.65, they are available in original, mocha, French vanilla and espresso.

Dunkin' Donuts and Coca-Cola have been allies since 2012. Coke products are sold at Dunkin' Donuts restaurants in the U.S. and some markets overseas. Coke produces the RTD drinks according to Dunkin' Donuts' specifications, which includes arabica coffee blends, and real milk and sugar.

The line was initially sold from refrigerator cases at grocery, mass merchant and convenience stores, and at Dunkin' Donuts shops.

Coca-Cola also sells Illy Issimo RTD coffees in the vending and micromarket channel.