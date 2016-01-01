 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Issue Date: Vol. 54, No. 10, October 2014, Posted On: 9/24/2014

S&B Candy and Toy Exclusive: Two Lines Of Standard Plush Animals

TAGS: S&B Candy and Toy, vending prizes, crane machine supplies, animal plush, Marty Luepker

S&B Candy and Toy, vending prizes, cranes

ST. LOUIS -- New from S&B Candy and Toy Co. are two lines of standard plush animals. Developed by S&B for vending operators, each mix features either six jungle animals or six farm animals, and is packed with 72 pieces (12 of each animal) in a case.

The Jungle Animal Assortment stands out with a 12" giraffe, along with a lion, tiger, monkey, zebra and elephant (all about 8" to 10" in height). Colorful fabrics make for an attractive crane full, S&B said.

The Farm Animal Assortment (picture at right) features a fluffy lamb, as well as a horse, donkey, cow, pig and goose. The plush figures measure 8" to 10" in height, and could become a collectible among young consumers who enjoy building their play farms.

Pallet pricing is available.

For more information, call Marty Luepker at (800) 773-0531

Topic: Bulk Vending and Crane Products

