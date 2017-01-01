AMS's Epic Vending Machines Make Product Pop, Enhance Aesthetic Appeal

KEARNEYSVILLE, WV -- The Epic snack vending machine series from Automated Merchandising Systems is distinguished by a sleek new cabinet design. It offers enhanced product visibility and an array of cabinet and lighting color combinations. Dual LED lighting extends from the top to the bottom of the door and operators can select from nine static light colors or set the machine to continuously scroll through all of them for a rainbow effect.

The ADA-compliant machine is available in two trim styles: champagne or black textured clear-coat with a blue or silver dashboard. With 47.5" of merchandising space, Epic is an inch wider than previous AMS snack models.

Other features include a 7" touchscreen, Braille selection buttons, rounded LED display, and stylish and lightweight door. Two MDB openings on the machine front comply with ADA guidelines. A sliding dashboard makes for easy access to payment devices and for maintenance and programming.

Based in Kearneysville, WV, AMS has been a major manufacturer of full-line vending machines since 1997.