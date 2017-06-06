 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 6, June 2017, Posted On: 6/6/2017

New Jersey Adds Online Cigarette-Licensing Service For Businesses And Vending Machines


Tim Sanford
Editor@vendingtimes.net
TAGS: cigarette vending machine, New Jersey Division of Revenue and Enterprise Services, DORES, online cigarette licensing

TRENTON, NJ -- The New Jersey Division of Revenue and Enterprise Services (DORES) has introduced an online provision for cigarette licensing. It's the latest in a series of initiatives designed to provide convenient online services to New Jersey businesses and individuals, thus lightening the burden of compliance.

The cigarette licensing service allows businesses to easily file an initial or renewal application for cigarette licenses. It also provides certifications for vending machines.

The service is said to offer a secure application process by means of any Internet-connected device, including smartphones and tablets; pre-loaded data for application renewals; and immediate access to cigarette licenses and vending machine certifications upon completion of the application. These may be retrieved within 30 days from the transaction date.

The mobile-friendly service verifies the business' status, checks to see if the application is a renewal or an initial, and directs the user accordingly. It's located at njportal.com/dor/cm100.

