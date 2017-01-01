Seaga's Lean Vendor Packs In Variety In A Low-Profile Stack

FREEPORT, IL -- The LV2018 Lean Vendor, a stack beverage machine that Seaga originally designed for PepsiCo, is now available with standard Pepsi, Hello Goodness or Starbucks branding. It offers 18 selections, compared with seven to 10 in standard stack machines, and 20 columns. It has a live product display and accommodates a variety of package formats, including PepsiCo's square Pure Leaf and Naked juice bottles.

The machine incorporates Seaga's auger-style delivery system, but has a unique dual-delivery deck, which enables 18 selections from a standard-size machine. It is integrated with MDB and DEX protocols for full payment and telemetry support.

Other features include a refrigeration deck designed for quick, easy removal, easy-to-fill, drop-down retainers and polycarbonate door design. Seaga put the Lean machine through a quarter million test vends to prove its reliability.

"With the Lean Vendor, you get diversity and cost efficiency, coupled with Seaga's smart technology," said Seaga president and chief executive Steven Chesney. "It doesn't get any better than that."

Established in 1987, Seaga manufactures and markets vending equipment and accessories worldwide. The company also provides service, parts and repairs from its corporate office in Freeport, IL, next to its 110,000-sq.ft. factory and warehouse.