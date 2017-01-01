 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 4, April 2017, Posted On: 3/31/2017

Amazon Postpones Opening Cashier-Free C-Store


Emily Jed
SEATTLE -- Amazon is delaying opening the doors to its first unattended automated convenience store after encountering some technological issues in a pilot launch, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

The store, dubbed Amazon Go, opened here in December, with Amazon employees participating in a test program. Shoppers use an app to enter, shop and pay for their purchases, without the need for a cashier. Amazon Go is controlled by sensors that track the items customers take from the shelves.

The Internet retail giant had expected to open the store's doors to the public early this year. But the pilot run, according to the Journal, demonstrated that the technology has difficulty tracking shoppers when there are more than 20 people in the store at one time. Additionally, Amazon Go's system reportedly has trouble keeping track of products that are not in a specific place on the shelf.

