Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 3, March 2017, Posted On: 3/3/2017

Vendors Exchange's Techs Earn Repair Certification For Currenza Payment Systems


by Staff Reporter
TAGS: Vendors Exchange International Inc., bill validator repair, bill acceptors, Currenza, MEI University Quality Repair Service Training Program, coin changers, Crane Payment Innovations, vending machine repair

CLEVELAND -- Vendors Exchange International Inc. said its electronic repair technicians recently completed Currenza service training offered by the MEI University Quality Repair Service Training Program. As a result, VEII's technicians are now certified to perform module-level repair on Currenza C2 coin changers, SMV backload bill validators and MB05 fixed-width bill recyclers.

The MEI brand is owned by Malvern, PA-based Crane Payment Innovations. Its sister company is Crane Merchandising Systems, which manufactures full-line machines in Williston, SC. Both are owned by Crane Co., a diversified manufacturer of highly engineered products, which had $2.8 billion in sales last year.

Cleveland-based VEII has been serving the vending industry since 1960. It supplies new and reconditioned vending machines, replacement parts and upgrade kits, along with tools, accessories and components. Its electronics repair service is available nationwide.

