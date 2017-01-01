 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 4, April 2017, Posted On: 3/14/2017

Nestlé USA To Move Headquarters To Virginia


Emily Jed
ARLINGTON, VA -- Nestlé USA said it will transition its corporate headquarters from its longtime home in Glendale, CA, to Virginia's Arlington County. The move is expected to begin later this year, and conclude by the end of 2018.

About 75% of Nestlé USA's factories and 85% of its top customers are located in the eastern United States. In addition, 80% of the company's products are sold east of the Mississippi River. And with a majority of regulatory groups located in or near the Washington, DC, Nestlé said the move would further facilitate important conversations related to bringing its foods and beverages to U.S. consumers.

The move to 1812 North Moore Street in Rosslyn, VA, will put Nestlé USA into the tallest building in the metropolitan DC area, which will be home to all of its corporate activities for beverages, confections and global foods divisions.

In related news, Nestlé USA will move its technical, production and supply chain teams to Solon, OH, where the company already maintains facilities for its prepared foods, pizza, baking and professional businesses.

Nestlé USA is a subsidiary of Nestlé S.A., headquartered in Vevey, Vaud, Switzerland. The food and drink giant had revenue of $46 million in 2016.

