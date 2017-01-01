Cook County Revenue Dept. Grants Vending Operators Flexibility For Remitting Sweetened Beverage Tax

CHICAGO -- The Cook County Dept. of Revenue has agreed to offer "flexibility" to some vending operators, allowing them to register as distributors who can remit the county's sweetened beverage tax payments directly, according to an announcement by the National Automatic Merchandising Association. Cook County passed its sweetened beverage tax last November. The penny-per-fluid-ounce levy takes effect July 1.

Thanks in no small part to outreach by NAMA and local vending operators, Cook County revenue officials decided that certain vending operators should have this flexibility. Officials were invited to visit A.H. Management Group (Rolling Meadows) to get a close-up look at a full-line vending operation

The Revenue Dept.'s flexibility clause states that retailers, including vending operators, who meet its criteria are permitted to register with the department and remit monthly tax returns in the same manner as a distributor. The criteria are:

(1) The retailer is not also a distributor by definition;

(2) The retailer has multiple (more than two) retail locations, both inside and outside of Cook County;

(3) The retailer stores product it purchases from other businesses in a retail distribution center;

(4) The retailer transports product from its retail distribution center to its retail locations, both inside and outside of Cook County.

"This common-sense flexibility will provide savings to vending operators and distributors while also streamlining the process for the Cook County Department of Revenue," said Linda Furlano of A.H. Management Group Inc. and vice-president of the Illinois Automatic Merchandising Council. "We appreciate the Cook County Department of Revenue taking time to visit our location and educate themselves on the industry."