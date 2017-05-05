Generation Next Adds Flavor Burst System, Secures Military Bases For Fro-Yo Vending Machines

SAN DIEGO, CA -- Generation Next Franchise Brands said it will integrate Flavor Burst Co. syrup-injection system into its Reis & Irvy's frozen yogurt machines. Flavor Burst's injection technology is used to add flavoring and candy to soft-serve ice cream and yogurt, shakes, slushies, smoothies and frozen carbonated beverages and coffee.

Reis & Irvy's machines will offer four Flavor Burst flavors in addition to vanilla. Once a machine user chooses a flavor, it is automatically blended with the Reis & Irvy's core vanilla frozen yogurt. A secondary barrel can be used for another core or promotional flavor. Operators will have 12 Flavor Burst syrups from which to choose, including birthday cake, blue raspberry, cotton candy and pistachio.

Based in Danville, IN, Flavor Burst is a privately held company founded in 1992. Its flavor and candy injection machines are used in more than 40 countries.

Separately, Generation Next said its Reis & Irvy's subsidiary has secured several military base placements for franchisees of its frozen yogurt vending machines. They are Fort Knox (Louisville, KY); Fort Sam Houston (San Antonio, TX); Buckley Air Force Base (Aurora CO); Lacklund Air Force Base (San Antonio, TX);Fort Gordon (Fort Gordon, GA);Fort Carson (Fort Carson, CO); Fort Jackson (Columbia, SC); Shaw Air Force Base (Sumter, SC); Joint Base Charleston (Charleston, SC); and MacDill Air Force Base (Tampa, FL).

San Diego-based Generation Next Franchise Brands is also parent company to Fresh Healthy Vending LLC, which the company says has 390 active franchisees in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and the Bahamas.