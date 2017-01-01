Swire Coca-Cola USA Opens New Distribution Plant In Colorado

JOHNSTOWN, CO -- Swire Coca-Cola USA opened its newest distribution center here on May 17. The bottler broke ground in June 2016 on the 126,000-sq.ft. facility, which will serve abour 2,900 customers in northern Colorado, which includes Denver's north metropolitan suburbs.

The Johnstown facility, located on 11.2 acres with 51 truck stalls, will employ 165 people. The facility is expected to move 4.5 million cases of product annually.

In 2013, Coca-Cola Co. agreed to transfer operations of production and distribution in the Denver and Colorado Springs territories to Swire Coca-Cola USA. The Johnstown facility builds upon that expansion, bringing the total number of sales centers to seven statewide.

Swire announced completion of its refranchising agreements with Coca-Cola Co. earlier this month, with its acquisition of territories in Oregon.

With headquarters in Draper, UT, Swire Coca-Cola USA produces, sells and distributes Coca-Cola and other beverages, including more than 300 brands, in 13 states. Its territory includes markets in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. It is a subsidiary of Swire Pacific Ltd.