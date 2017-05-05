Hershey To Slash Confection Calories, Expand FOP Labeling

HERSHEY, PA -- Hershey Co. said 50% of its total portfolio of individually wrapped standard- and king-size confections will contain 200 calories or fewer by 2022. As part of its new commitment to help consumers make "smarter" snack choices, these products will also all feature front-of-pack calorie labels by the end of next year. Currently, about 31% of Hershey standard- and king-size confectionery products contain 200 calories or less and 70% of products carry the Facts Up Front calorie label.

Through the candy giant's latest commitment, all Hershey standard- and king-size confectionery products will carry the Facts Up Front calorie label by the end of 2018. New king-size options that enable consumers to more easily share or save a piece for later will be available by 2020.

Hershey said it expects to achieve the 200-calorie commitment through a combination of reformulation, new products and adjusting the size of certain products.

In February 2015, Hershey committed to transitioning to simple ingredients. It currently delivers on this promise with its iconic Hershey's milk chocolate bars, Kisses and Krave Jerky. By 2020, the confection giant says all Hershey's brand chocolate confection products will have simple ingredients.

In 2015, the company piloted the SmartLabel platform, which allows consumers to scan a QR code to instantly get detailed ingredient, nutrition facts and allergen information. This year, SmartLabel product and ingredient information will be available online for all of its products, and next year SmartLabel QR codes will be on all packaging.

More recently, Hershey introduced Sourcemap, an interactive tool that enables consumers to trace the origins of key ingredients for Hershey's Milk Chocolate with Almond and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. In addition, Hershey recently reported it had sourced 60% of all the cocoa it purchased globally in 2016 from certified and sustainable sources, enough cocoa to surpass the amount required for the global production of four of its most popular chocolate brands: Hershey's, Kisses, Kit Kat (U.S. only) and Brookside.

Hershey says it's on track to achieve its commitment to source 100% of all the cocoa it purchases globally from certified and sustainable sources by 2020.